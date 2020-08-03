1/1
Alice L. Baggett
Alice L. Baggett

Monroe - Graveside Funeral Services for Mrs. Alice L. Bower Baggett, 78, of Monroe, LA, will be 10:00 AM Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, with Bishop Ruston Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday, August 7, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe.

Online registry/condolences:

www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe




Published in The News Star from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2020.
