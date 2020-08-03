Alice L. Baggett
Monroe - Graveside Funeral Services for Mrs. Alice L. Bower Baggett, 78, of Monroe, LA, will be 10:00 AM Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, with Bishop Ruston Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday, August 7, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe.
Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe