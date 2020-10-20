Alice Maureen Pipes
Monroe - Alice Maureen Pipes went to be with the Lord on October 19, 2020 at the age of 70. She was born July 27, 1950. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maureen Chappell Pipes and Jard Young Pipes, Jr. She is survived by her brother Jack K Stacy, Jr. and wife, Doris; nieces and nephews, Tania Stacy, Shane Stacy and wife Narda, Leah Stacy, Jayson Stacy, and Dr. Jaclyn Stacy Faulk, and husband, Dr. Taylor Faulk, Cheryl Thompson and Diane Crabtree; Aunts and Uncles, Teddy and J.T. Lee, Elsie McCaleb, Julia Wroten, Sandra Chappell, and numerous cousins.
Alice was born with cerebral palsy, but despite her handicap, she lived a full life. She excelled in school. She was Valedictorian at Wossman High School and went on to get her bachelor's degree at Northeast Louisiana University (now University of Louisiana Monroe) and a master's degree in Counseling at Louisiana Tech University. Alice served as a liaison with the State legislature for people with disabilities testifying before the legislature to gain benefits for the disabled. She also served on the Twin Cities Mayor's Committee for the Disabled. She traveled across the state for conferences and meetings to serve in a capacity to "Open Doors to Ability" for others. Alice had a broad knowledge base of many subjects and became a private tutor for many students helping them throughout their school years. Alice had a very loving and giving heart and would give her last dime to help others. Alice always had a beaming smile and a positive attitude. She was very trusting and cared for others deeply.
Alice shared her love of sports with her brother, Jack. She was a New Orleans Saints and LSU fan and Kim Mulkey was her favorite women's basketball coach. Alice followed Kim's success throughout her career. Alice was also an avid "Jeopardy" fan. It was one of her favorite pass times to watch the show, as she could answer most of the questions.
Alice was a fighter. She always tried to do her best. She lived with many hardships dealing with her disability but at the same time remaining as independent as possible. She loved the Lord, her family, and friends. She trusted in God to lead and guide her throughout her life. She is now living her best life…. running and jumping in heaven.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at a later date to be announced. Donations in Alice's memory may be made to Lea Joyner Memorial United Methodist Church, 4390 Old Sterlington Rd Monroe, LA 71203 or Families Helping Families, 5200 Northeast Road, Monroe, LA 71203.
