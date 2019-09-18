|
|
Allein Watson
Saint Joseph - A memorial service for Allein Harkey Watson, 83, of Saint Joseph, LA will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Christ Episcopal Church in Saint Joseph. The service will be officiated by Fathers Gregg Riley and Sam Godfrey, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home. Allein passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, September 16, 2019, in St. Joseph.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Brooks Watson, Jr.; two brothers, Haynes Louis Harkey, Jr. and Thomas Gilbert Harkey; parents, Haynes Louis Harkey, Sr. and Allein Wood Harkey; a sister-in-law, Barbara Harkey; and brother-in-law, William Wade "Bill" Watson.
Survivors include three sons, Benjamin Maddox Watson and wife, Linda of St. Joseph, LA; William Brooks Watson, Sr. and wife, Karen of Monroe, LA; and Scott Harkey Watson and wife, Mary Lynn of Tallulah, LA. Her grandchildren are Anna Kate Tonore and husband, Michael; Allie Elizabeth Watson and fiance' Jonathan Doucet; William Brooks Watson, Jr.; William Parks Watson; Elizabeth Claire Watson; Elizabeth Lee Watson; Philip Newell Watson; and one great-granddaughter Emory Wade Tonore. Nieces are Virginia Harkey Youngblood and husband, Gerald of Austin, TX; Sheila Harkey of Shreveport, LA; Rebecca Watson Vizard and husband, Michael of St. Joseph, LA. Nephews are Haynes Louis Harkey, III and wife Alison of Ridgeland, MS; Thomas Gilbert Harkey, Jr. and wife, Sherry of Shreveport, LA; Matthew Faulk Harkey and wife Robin of Ridgeland, MS. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Peggy Harkey, of Shreveport and a special friend, Jessie Campbell of St. Joseph, LA, as well as a host of great-nieces and nephews.
Allein Harkey Watson was born on January 22, 1936, and grew up in Lake Providence, LA. She graduated as salutatorian of the Lake Providence High School class of 1954 and went on to attend Louisiana State University where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. Allein graduated with a bachelor's degree in English and returned to teach in northeast Louisiana before she met and married Philip Brooks Watson, Jr. in June 1958.
Allein spent the next 61 years as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and active member of the community. Her faithful service to the Shepherd's Center, St. Joseph Farmer's Market, Garden Club, St. Joseph Orchestra, and Lake Bruin Golf and Country Club exemplified her commitment to her community. She was also a long-time member of Christ Episcopal Church, where she served on the vestry and meticulously curated many beautiful alter arrangements.
Allein enjoyed traveling with her husband of nearly 60 years, until his death in 2018. Her fondness for gatherings of friends and family made her a consummate hostess who will be remembered for her gracious manner, sense of style, and quick wit. Her genteel manner did not curb her enthusiasm for watching her sons and their children compete in athletic events throughout the years. Whether cheering them on in peewee or Division I sports, she was a dedicated fan who relished the competition but loved the competitors.
Pallbearers will be Williams Brooks Watson, Jr., William Parks Watson, H.T. Goldman, III, Frank R. Burnside, Jr., M. Sterling Blanche, William A. Guthrie, Jr., and Michael D. Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Christ Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 256, St. Joseph, LA 71366 or Tensas Academy, P.O. Box 555, St. Joseph, LA 71366.
The family will receive friends Thursday, from 1:00 until 2:00 in the Parish House at Christ Episcopal Church and at Allein's home immediately following the service.
Published in The News Star on Sept. 18, 2019