Allen Barham Bratton
Monroe - Allen Barham Bratton, born February 12, 1960, and passed April 3, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center at the age of 60. He was born in Galveston, TX and lived in Monroe, LA. He moved to Oak Ridge, LA in 1981 as a young man to work the land as a cotton and corn farmer. Nineteen years later, after deciding on a change of pace, he went back to college and graduated from University of Louisiana at Monroe with a degree in Construction Management. Like a true Louisiana sportsman, Allen enjoyed hunting, fishing and sharing his outdoor passions with friends. He also loved cooking and found the most joy from sharing that love with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwards Barham Bratton and Jane Catherine Fox Bratton; and both sets of grandparents, Louis and Catherine Fox and Dr. R.E. and Dale Bratton.
Survivors include wife, Jamie; son, Barham Bratton(Kacie); daughter, Madison Sutton (Darren); grandchildren, Ethan, Broghan, Brox, and Brantley; stepchildren, Sean and Claire Sumlin; brothers, Louis (Rhonda) and David (Bambi); sister, Bonnie (Les); and as well as a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
There will be a private family service at this time with a Life Celebration to be announced at a later date. Allen's life revolved around the Gulf of Mexico, enjoying the coast of both Texas and Louisiana. As such, his ashes will be spread in one of his favorite places to vacation, Port O'Connor, TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to his favorite place to volunteer, Desiard Street Shelter, your local food bank, or .
Published in The News Star from May 19 to May 24, 2020