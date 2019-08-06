Services
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Allen Franklin Smith Jr. Obituary
Allen Franklin Smith, Jr.

Cullman, AL formerly of Monroe, LA - Funeral services for Mr. Allen Franklin Smith, Jr., 72, of Cullman, AL formerly of Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at St. Matthew Catholic Church with Rev. Mark Franklin officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park

Cemetery. The Rosary will begin at 5:00 PM Tuesday, Visitation will be from 5:30 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA.

Mr. Smith was born January 14, 1947, in

Amite, LA, and passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, at Woodland Village Health Care Center, Cullman, AL. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Monroe, LA, and St. Theresa Catholic Church, Sugar Land, TX. Mr. Smith was a United States Air Force veteran and worked in sales at Firestone and Goodyear.

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Smith; mother, Valeria Smith; and father, Allen F. Smith, Sr.

Survivors include his son, Robert Smith (Dawn); granddaughter, Caeli; sisters, Aloise Holley

(Lester), Brenda Daniels (David), Cathy Frost (Richard); brother, Bruce Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Lester Holley, David Daniels, Jr., Richard Frost, Sr., Richard Frost, Jr., Bruce Smith, Mike Douglas, Robert Douglas, and Mike Bryant.

The family wishes to extend their thanks to the staff of Woodland Village Health Care Center.

Online Registry/Condolences:

www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Published in The News Star on Aug. 6, 2019
