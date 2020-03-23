Services
Griffin Funeral Home
911 Warren Drive
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 396-3191
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Vernon Church Cemetery
West Monroe, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma LaVonne Clark


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Alma LaVonne Clark Obituary
Alma LaVonne Clark

West Monroe - Graveside Service for Ms. Alma LaVonne Clark of West Monroe, LA will be held at 1:00pm, Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Mt. Vernon Church Cemetery in West Monroe with Bro. Art Beebe officiating.

Memorial service will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.

Alma was born January 18, 1941 and passed from this life on March 23, 2020 at the age of 79.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Clark; parents, Roy Eppinette and Helen Turner; siblings, Gerald, Wayne, and David Eppinette.

Those left to cherish her memories include her children, Kenneth Dickens and wife Lori, and Frankie Lambert; sister, Joann Blackman; grandchildren, Amy Devine, Joey Daniels, Jamie Dickens, Mindy Layfield; great-grandchildren, Bailee, Joseph, Justin, Avery, Mattie, and Makenna.

Memorial may be made to the or the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.

Griffin Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Griffin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Griffin Funeral Home
Download Now