Alma LaVonne Clark
West Monroe - Graveside Service for Ms. Alma LaVonne Clark of West Monroe, LA will be held at 1:00pm, Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Mt. Vernon Church Cemetery in West Monroe with Bro. Art Beebe officiating.
Memorial service will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Alma was born January 18, 1941 and passed from this life on March 23, 2020 at the age of 79.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Clark; parents, Roy Eppinette and Helen Turner; siblings, Gerald, Wayne, and David Eppinette.
Those left to cherish her memories include her children, Kenneth Dickens and wife Lori, and Frankie Lambert; sister, Joann Blackman; grandchildren, Amy Devine, Joey Daniels, Jamie Dickens, Mindy Layfield; great-grandchildren, Bailee, Joseph, Justin, Avery, Mattie, and Makenna.
Memorial may be made to the or the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.
Griffin Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020