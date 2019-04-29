|
Alma Mary Ann Steinmann Smith
Monroe - A Mass of Christian Burial for Alma Mary Ann Steinmann Smith, 95, of Monroe, LA, formerly of Keithville, LA, will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Monroe, LA, with Rev. Job Edathinatt, Rev. Paul Thunduparampil, and Deacon Scott Brandle officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Shreveport, LA under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe. Visitation will be at the church Tuesday from 9:00 AM until the time of services.
Mrs. Smith was born March 29, 1924, in Schulenburg, TX, to the late Max, Sr. and Felton Steinmann. She passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at Cherry Ridge Skilled Nursing Center in Bastrop, LA, following an extended illness. She married James M. Smith, Sr. October 18, 1944. They were married 47 years until his death in 1991. After Mr. Smith ended his military service at the end of World War II, they moved to the Cincinnati, OH area, where their five children were born. Later they moved to the Shreveport, LA area. Mrs. Smith was a member of Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church. She was a lifelong Catholic and held a special devotion to Mary. She actively supported several parishes in Shreveport and Monroe while her health permitted.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her brother, Max Steinmann, Jr., and two sisters, Josephine Steinmann and Celeste Grissom. She was also predeceased by two grandsons, Michael Parillo and Bryce Scallan.
Survivors include her children, Linda Parillo (Bill) of Longs, SC; James Smith, Jr. (Patricia) of Keithville, LA; Mary Scallan (Craig) of Stokesdale, NC; Nancy Farrar (Elton) of Monroe, LA; and John Smith (Sherri) of DeBerry, TX. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Michelle Peterson (Tim), Wendy Palmer (Colt), Amber Hoover (Chris), April Stewart (Brian), Ross Scallan (Carrie), Jennifer Farrar, Julie Farrar, Gary Smith, Heather Johnson, Alexandra Cole (Dustin), and Mary Katherine Smith, and 24 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Eugenia Sheridan, and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Cherry Ridge Skilled Nursing Center in Bastrop for the outstanding and compassionate care that they provided Alma for the last several years.
The family would also like to express our gratitude to the staff of Ascend Hospice for their compassionate care in assisting Alma's transition to her divine adventure.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Published in The News Star on Apr. 29, 2019