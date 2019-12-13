|
Alton E. Calhoun
West Monroe - Funeral services for Alton E. Calhoun will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at First West in West Monroe in Feazel Chapel with Dr. Woods Watson officiating. Burial service will follow at Sibley Cemetery in Choudrant, Louisiana.
Alton passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019. He was born to Van Calhoun and Cornelia Jenkins Calhoun at home on October 8, 1926 in Sibley Louisiana. Upon graduating from Choudrant High School at the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944. Alton proudly served in the Pacific as a radarman during World War II. He was in the invasion of Okinawa on April 1, 1945 and was honorably discharged in June 1946. Alton was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, the American Campaign Medal and the WWII Victory Medal.
When he returned home, Alton married the love of his life, Virginia Land Calhoun, on May 25, 1947. They made their home in West Monroe and were married for fifty-two years.
Alton worked for the Louisiana Power and Light Company for forty years. He began working in a survey party and worked his way up to become the Division Land Superintendent. While working for L,P&L, Alton was encouraged to go back to university and finish his degree. He began taking night classes and graduated from Northeast Louisiana University in 1971 with a degree in Business Administration.
Alton was active in his community. He served at First Baptist Church of West Monroe for fifty-six years and served the community in various ways as a member of the American Legion; President of the Optimist Club; board member of the Better Business Bureau; board member of Glenwood Hospital; board member of the Industrial Development Board; and he served as a member of the Boys Club. During his years of service, Alton received many awards but he was most proud to be a recipient of the A.O. Evans Award.
Alton was a firm believer in Jesus Christ and showed the love of Christ to everyone he met. Alton's love of Jesus was most evident in the love and commitment he showed to his "precious little family." He had a love for life and people that was contagious to everyone around him. He was affectionally known by his family and friends as "Granddaddy."
Alton was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his brothers, Arch Calhoun and Jack Calhoun and his granddaughter, Tracey Bell. He is survived by his daughter, Madeline Owens of West Monroe, his great-granddaughter, Katie Meek, husband Douglas of Monroe and great-grandson, Tyler Bell of West Monroe. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Janet Calhoun of Houston and numerous nieces and nephews and friends.
The family wishes to thank Barbara Johnson, David Turner, Dametris McCoy, Bibb and Marilyn Ragland, Krista Brown, Amy Paris, Hospice Compassus, Ridgecrest Nursing Home and the ULM Occupational Therapy program for their love and dedication to Alton.
Serving as pallbearers will be Douglas Meek, John Richmond, Bibb Ragland, Brady Ragland, Kendall Cooper, Jay Williams, Philip Danna and Jeffrey Brown. The honorary pallbearers are Dan Calhoun, Mack Simmermaker, the FirstWest Ushers Team and the FirstWest Security Team.
Visitation will be from noon until time of service on December 16, 2019, at Feazel Chapel at FirstWest.
Memorial contributions may be made to FirstWest, 500 Pine Street, West Monroe, Louisiana, 71291 the Sibley Cemetery Association, 1483 Hwy. 145, Choudrant, Louisiana, 71227 or a charity of your choosing.
Granddaddy, we love you and we miss but because of your faith in Christ, we know that we will see you again.
Published in The News Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019