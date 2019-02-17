Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Marion First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Marion First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alton Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alton Gayle Andrews


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alton Gayle Andrews Obituary
Alton Gayle Andrews

Marion - Funeral services for Alton Gayle Andrews will be held at 2:00pm Monday, February 18, 2019 at Marion First Baptist Church. Bro. Bubba Hoggatt officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00pm until time of service (2:00pm) at the church. Gayle was born November 03, 1936 in Marion, La and passed from this life February 15, 2019 in Farmerville, LA, at the age of 82. He was precede in death by his parents Tommie and Gertrude Andrews; four brothers Tommy Andrews, Frank Andrews, Aville Andrews, Thomas Andrews; one sister Mary Jo Higginbothom. Those left to cherish his memory include three sons Steve Andrews and wife Judy of Marion, LA, Tommy Andrews and his wife Debra of Sterlington, LA, Mark Andrews and his wife Rhonda of Marion, LA; two daughters Debbie Keaster and husband Boyce of Marion, LA, and Susan Thomas and husband Bruce Thomas of Marion, LA; one sister Margie Hill of West Monroe, LA; one brother Bobby Andrews and wife Jane of Conroe, TX; ten grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; as well as a host of friends and extended family. Honorary pallbearers include Brandon Keaster, Robert Schoonover, Bradley Adrews, Dustin Andrews, Guy Gainey, Charlie Coughran, Jeremy Johnston, Kyle Casserly. In lieu of flowers the family request the donations be made to the .
Published in The News Star on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.