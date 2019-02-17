|
|
Alton Gayle Andrews
Marion - Funeral services for Alton Gayle Andrews will be held at 2:00pm Monday, February 18, 2019 at Marion First Baptist Church. Bro. Bubba Hoggatt officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00pm until time of service (2:00pm) at the church. Gayle was born November 03, 1936 in Marion, La and passed from this life February 15, 2019 in Farmerville, LA, at the age of 82. He was precede in death by his parents Tommie and Gertrude Andrews; four brothers Tommy Andrews, Frank Andrews, Aville Andrews, Thomas Andrews; one sister Mary Jo Higginbothom. Those left to cherish his memory include three sons Steve Andrews and wife Judy of Marion, LA, Tommy Andrews and his wife Debra of Sterlington, LA, Mark Andrews and his wife Rhonda of Marion, LA; two daughters Debbie Keaster and husband Boyce of Marion, LA, and Susan Thomas and husband Bruce Thomas of Marion, LA; one sister Margie Hill of West Monroe, LA; one brother Bobby Andrews and wife Jane of Conroe, TX; ten grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; as well as a host of friends and extended family. Honorary pallbearers include Brandon Keaster, Robert Schoonover, Bradley Adrews, Dustin Andrews, Guy Gainey, Charlie Coughran, Jeremy Johnston, Kyle Casserly. In lieu of flowers the family request the donations be made to the .
Published in The News Star on Feb. 17, 2019