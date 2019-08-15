Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mausoleum Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alva Wilkson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alva O. "Al" Wilkson


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alva O. "Al" Wilkson Obituary
Alva O. "Al" Wilkson

Monroe - Funeral services for Alva O. "Al" Wilkinson, 90, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Cindy Goza officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM in the Mausoleum Chapel.

Al was born September 7, 1928, to the union of L.O. and Bertha Warren Wilkinson. He passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019.

Al was a member of Parkview Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, mowing and working. He was member of the McDonald's morning breakfast sit down group that met each morning to discuss the political topics going on in the world. He owned and operated Twin City Pontiac since 1958.

Al was preceded in death by parents, L.O. and Bertha Wilkinson; brother, Ralph Wilkinson.

Survivors include his four children, Sharon Vaughan (Warren), Kay Wilkinson, David Wilkinson (Rosie), Kathy Sinclair (Donny); eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; special friends, Ben Harrison, Jerry Womack and Fred Huenfield.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Matthew, David, Michael, Brent, West and Warren.

Memorials may be made to

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road

Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now