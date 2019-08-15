|
Alva O. "Al" Wilkson
Monroe - Funeral services for Alva O. "Al" Wilkinson, 90, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Cindy Goza officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM in the Mausoleum Chapel.
Al was born September 7, 1928, to the union of L.O. and Bertha Warren Wilkinson. He passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Al was a member of Parkview Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, mowing and working. He was member of the McDonald's morning breakfast sit down group that met each morning to discuss the political topics going on in the world. He owned and operated Twin City Pontiac since 1958.
Al was preceded in death by parents, L.O. and Bertha Wilkinson; brother, Ralph Wilkinson.
Survivors include his four children, Sharon Vaughan (Warren), Kay Wilkinson, David Wilkinson (Rosie), Kathy Sinclair (Donny); eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; special friends, Ben Harrison, Jerry Womack and Fred Huenfield.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Matthew, David, Michael, Brent, West and Warren.
