Alvin W. Leach
Monroe - Graveside services for Alvin Wallace Leach, age 92, will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Coax Cemetery in Winnsboro, La. with Rev. Danny Chance and Rev. Jimbo Yocom officiating. Family and friends are invited to attend.
Daddy was born on June 27, 1928, in Franklin Parish to parents Frank Alvin Leach and Ida Aline Garner Leach, and he passed from this life on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Glenwood Regional Medical Center following complications from a fall in February.
Daddy was a 1945 graduate of Baskin High School. Dad served in the Air Force as a radio mechanic during the Korean Conflict. He often said he "spent 4 years in the Air Force, and never got on an airplane." Dad and Mom moved to Monroe in 1955 for Dad to go to school. He was a 1959 graduate of Northeast Louisiana Junior College (now ULM) with a degree in Accounting and was a member of the National Honor Society. He began his career at Southwest Gas, and retired from Riverwood International.
As a young man, Dad was a member of Coax Baptist Church in Winnsboro where he was the bellringer. He enjoyed returning every October for Homecoming Services. Dad was a faithful member of Christian Life Church (formerly FUPC of Monroe) for over 60 years under pastors Rev. G.E. Chance followed by Rev. Danny Chance. He served over 40 of those years as Church Treasurer.
A man of few words, he always said, "somebody has got to do the listening." Though some knew him only for his quiet nature, he was social, and always ready to go. He also had a humorous side, and had some funny one-liners. He was smart and meticulous, and could fix anything. He was constant, consistent and without a word of complaint. He was a faithful husband, father, and grandfather.
Dad is predeceased by his parents, his "sweetie" of 62 years, Garland Leach, & daughter, Lorna Aline Leach, both of whom he was caregivers for. He is survived by sons, Donald F. Leach and wife Martha, and David E. Leach and wife Judy, daughter, Elizabeth Bush, and husband Jay; Grandchildren, Peyton Leach and wife Angela, Jansen Martinez and husband Mike, Jaden Hubbard and husband Blake, Jessica Leach, Jana Whitman and husband Adam, Jesslyn Yocom and husband Jimbo, Chandler Bush, and Mitchell Bush; Great grandchildren, Jillian, Griffin, Gunnar, & Everlee Leach, Charlotte & Catherine Whitman, Zion Yocom, and Baby Girl Hubbard due in October.
online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com