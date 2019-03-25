|
|
Andrew F. "Andy" Stump
West Monroe - Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Andrew F. "Andy" Stump, 75, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA with Dr. Woods Watson and Dr. Mark Fenn officiating. Interment will follow in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA.
Mr. Stump was born on October 14, 1943 and passed away at his residence in West Monroe, LA on March 23, 2019. Andy was a Plumbing Contractor for over 40 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA, where he served as a Deacon and Usher for many years. Mr. Stump was active in the J.C. Stewart Masonic Lodge #460 for over 50 years, where he received many honors including the Scottish Rite. He also was a member of the Barak Shrine. Andy is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Marjorie Stump and by his sister, Shelia Temple.
Survivors include his wife, Lou Stump; sister, Carolyn Kile; aunts and uncles, Zora Reecer, Jo Warner and Jerry Stump; along with numerous cousins and other relatives.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Goleman, C.P. George, Leslie Humble, Morgan Crawford, Pete Leggitt and Don Britt. Honorary Pallbearers will Joel Jones, and the Ushers and Deacons at First Baptist Church West Monroe, LA.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church West Monroe or to the .
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Floyd Jones, Dr. Jacob Hebert, Dr. Benjamin Weinberger, Dr. William Zollinger, the staff of Heart of Hospice and to his sitters, Dee Carroll, Lora Eleam, Dee Bullock, and Sheree Walker for the exceptional care that they all gave during Andy's illness.
Online Registry/ Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Mar. 25, 2019