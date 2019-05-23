Angel Wilson



West Monroe - Angela T. Wilson, a loving wife and mother to one, affectionately known as YaYa, entered Heaven's Gate on May 22, 2019 at the age of 44. She peacefully passed away at home, surrounded by her family.



Angel is survived by her husband Mike; daughter Anslee; sister Ashley Garner and husband Clay; nephews Jase & Jaxon Garner; her parents; many loving cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother and both paternal grandparents.



Angel was born on November 25, 1974 in Ruston, Louisiana, to Charles and Pamela Tilley of Jonesboro, Louisiana. On December 12, 1998 she married the love of her life. Angel spent the last 15 years touching the lives of many people, including her 3rd grade students at Lakeshore Elementary.



The family will receive friends on Friday, May 24 from 5-8 p.m. at Christ Church in West Monroe. The funeral will be held on Saturday, May 25 at 2:00 PM at Christ Church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Angel's Life. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com



Kilpatrick Funeral Home



West Monroe Published in The News Star on May 23, 2019