Angeleen Fontana
Monroe - Funeral service for Mrs. Angeleen Elizabeth Cusimano Fontana will be held 10:00 A.M., Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with Rev. Biju Palamattom officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Sterlington Rd. Monroe. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday with a Rosary service at 6:00 P.M. at Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Mrs. Fontana was born on October 19, 1938, in Birmingham, AL, and passed away on July 3, 2019, in Monroe. She was a graduate of John Carroll High School in Birmingham, AL, and later worked as a business secretary. Mrs. Fontana loved her Savior Jesus Christ and had a deep devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and The Immaculate Heart of Mary. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, where she was a past president of the Altar Society. Mrs. Fontana was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She also loved the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Mrs. Fontana was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Frances Cusimano; husband, Julius Nicholas Fontana; daughter, Gina Marie Fontana; and sister, Diana Cusimano Fontana.
Survivors include her children, Nick D. Fontana; Don B. Fontana, Juliet N. McRorey and husband Doug, and Mark D. Fontana; grandchildren, Heather Fontana, Megan Fontana and fiancé Garrett Gooden, Christin Berryhill and husband Lance, and Anna Claire Cooper and husband Jeremy; great grandchildren, Rylan, Easton, Harlen, and Adeline Berryhill and Slade and Annleigh Cooper; brother, Sam J. Cusimano and wife Veta; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Tony Guirlando, S.J. Fontana, Jason Fontana, Benny Cusimano, Doug McRorey, Joey Prejean, Hayden Scott, and Roy Arthur. Honorary pallbearers will be Rocco Guirlando, Russell Prejean, Greg Cusimano and Jerry Cusimano.
Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on July 6, 2019