Angie Nell Pounders Barker



Monroe - A visitation of family and friends to celebrate the life of Mrs. Angie Nell Pounders Barker, 71, of Monroe, LA will be held Sunday, September 06, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, LA. Private family services will be held Monday, September 7, 2020 in the Mulhearn Mausoleum Chapel with Bro. Don DeLukie and Bro.Travis Bookout officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.



The family would ask friends to wear mask, practice social distancing and come and go so everyone can visit with the family.



Mrs. Barker was born on May 9, 1949 in Russellville, Alabama, to Burl and Ruby Pounders and left this life after a sudden cardiac event on September 3, 2020. She moved to Monroe, Louisiana with her family when she was in grade school. She met her husband Tommy Lee Barker at Jackson St. Church of Christ while in middle school. Tommy and Angie were married on May 26th, 1967 after they both graduated from Neville High School. They recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary. Angie was an avid reader of suspense novels and loved working in her yard. Her love of sports, including the Celtics and the Cowboys, was handed down to her children. She was a founding member of the Forsythe Ave. Church of Christ. She was a follower of Christ and loved being a part of the congregations who were blessed to know her. She and Tommy moved to Lewisville, Texas for 10 years where she made many lifelong friends. She retired and returned to Monroe in 2006 where she and Tommy became members of the Jackson St. Church of Christ. She enjoyed working at NLU and OCS where she influenced many and made many sweet friends. She loved her children and grandchildren fiercely. She was dedicated to her husband. They enjoyed fishing and traveling together in the RV. Her favorite trips involved sports and Disney World. She was quick with a word of encouragement or a sweet surprise. Her love for her family was shown through the food she made; lemon ice box pie, peanut butter pie, cheese enchiladas, chocolate crinkles and homemade vanilla ice cream. In her free time, she enjoyed solving crossword and sudoku puzzles.



She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Tommy Lee Barker; her daughter and son in law, Christy and Jeff McInnes, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, her son and daughter in law, Tommy Jason and Christi Barker of Monroe, and her grandchildren, Wesley and Aubree McInnes, Abby (Barker) and Reece Crumpler of Jackson, Mississippi and Thomas and Benjamin Barker; her sister Patricia Anderson, brother in law Bobby Barker, sister in law Barbara Barker, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Burl and Ruby Pounders and her in laws Arthur and Alice Barker, all of Monroe.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ouachita Christian School.



Honorary Pall Bearers: Chris Ciaschini, Robbie George, Jeff Barker, Brian Barker, Raymond Barker, Chris Carter, Rick Owens, Clark Smith, Steve Descant, and the deacons of Jackson St. Church of Christ.



Online Registry/Condolences:www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com



Mulhearn Funeral Home



Monroe, LA









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store