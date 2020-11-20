1/1
Ann Brown Westrom
1928 - 2020
Ann Brown Westrom

Monroe -

Mrs. Ann Brown Westrom, 92, of Monroe, LA, was born on June 2, 1928, and passed away on November 17, 2020.

She was the bride of Frederick Nicholas Westrom for more than 60 years.

Ann was a lifelong resident of Monroe. She graduated from the University of Washington in Seattle, also attended Finch in New York, and LSU in Baton Rouge. She was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority.

Ann was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, where her ashes are entombed in the Grace Episcopal Church Columbarium. She spent many years serving on the Altar Guild at the Church. Ann was a member of the Colonial Dames of America and the First Families of Mississippi. She was an avid duplicate bridge player and was ranked by the ACBL in the top .5% of players nationally.

Mrs. Ann was preceded in death by her husband Nicholas Westrom. Survivors include her two sons, Charles Westrom and wife Melanie and Clyde Westrom and wife Pam; three grandsons, Frederick Westrom, Kenneth Westrom, and Clyde Westrom Jr.; granddaughter, Julia Ann Westrom; and two great granddaughters, Nara Westrom and Ava Westrom.




Published in The News Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
