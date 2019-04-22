Ann Davis Armintor



Monroe - Funeral services for Ann Davis Armintor will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1901 Lexington Avenue, Monroe, LA. Interment to follow at 2:30 P.M. at Centuries Memorial, 8801 Mansfield Road, Shreveport, LA under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, 1200 Lamy Lane, Monroe, LA 71201.



Ann was born on July 27, 1937 in Gilmer, TX and passed away on the evening of April 18 at Arbor Lake after a long illness. Ann was preceded in death by her father, Malcolm Isaac Davis and mother, Novie Wells Davis; brother, John Davis; sister, Lynn Godfrey and husband Larry Godfrey; husband Bradley Peter Armintor, Jr; son, Bradley Peter Armintor III. She is survived by her son, Brett Davis Armintor; brother, Tom Davis and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.



Throughout her life, Ann was a devoted Christian and a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church until her death. She was also a profoundly caring, loving mother who committed herself to raising her sons with warmth, affection, and and guidance, always ready to offer support, patience, and love at all times. She set an excellent example to her children on how to not only live life, but how to maintain strong relationships with others. Her gregarious, cheerful personality was one of her chief characteristics and, indeed, one of the things for which she is best remembered by so many who knew her. Her life can be well discerned by the comments of family and friends who invariably refer to her sweetness, kindness, and bright, beautiful smile. Her home was a place of elegance, beauty, warmth, and love, and a refuge from any storm. Visitors were always welcomed, and sure to be entertained when crossing the threshold of this precious lady's home.



Kilpatrick Funeral Home ~ Monroe Published in The News Star on Apr. 22, 2019