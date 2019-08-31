|
|
Ann Pipes
Oak Ridge, LA. - A memorial service for Ann Pipes, 87, of Oak Ridge will be at held at the Oak
Ridge Baptist Church at 4 pm. Sunday, September 1st. Visitation will be at 3 pm before the service at the church. Mrs. Pipes was born January 25, 1932 in Cullman, AL. and died Friday, August 30th. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry A. Pipes, Jr. Mrs. Pipes is survived by her daughter Melba Barham and husband Robert of Oak Ridge; her son Buddy Pipes and wife Anita of Oak Ridge; her daughter Zoe Meeksand husband Ken of Shreveport; and her son Bradley Pipes and wife Mary of Mandeville. Grandmother Ann, as she was called by her grandchildren, is also survived by nine grandchildren including Bo Meeks and wife Robin, Robert Erle Barham and wife Amy, Pat Roberts and husband Jason, Rebecca Barham, Henry Barham and wife Mary Jackson, Alexander Pipes, Hank Pipes, John Bradley Pipes, and Caleb Pipes. Her "greats" as she referred to her great grandchildren are Avery Meeks, Emerson Roberts, Hudson Roberts, Kennison Roberts, Jane Barham, Henry Barham, Charles Barham, Edward Barham, Robert Dale Barham, and Rosalie Barham. Mrs. Pipes graduated from Auburn University in 1953 where she was a member of Phi Kappa Phi and Phi Mu Sorority. It was there that she met Henry Pipes, or Sonny as friends called him, whom she married December 27, 1953. They made their home in Oak Ridge. "Ann", as she was called by her many friends, will be remembered for her warm smile that could light up a room and her positive attitude. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. The family wishes to acknowledge their appreciation of Jennifer Bennett, MSN APRN FNP-C, who cared for Mrs. Pipes. Current caregivers who lovingly assisted Mrs. Pipes were Sue Blanchard, Cassandra Davis, Elizabeth Elliott, Lilly Gee, Bertha Jenkins, Martha Lofton, and Veronica Thornhill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude.
Cox Funeral Home, Bastrop
www.coxfuneral.com
Published in The News Star on Aug. 31, 2019