Graveside service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery
Monroe, LA
Mer Rouge -

Graveside Services for Mrs. Anna Lou Cobb Bowen Atteberry, 94, of Mer Rouge, LA, will be 11:00 AM Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, with family friend Mr. Joe Wagner officiating.

Mrs. Atteberry was born September 3, 1924 in Monroe and passed quietly in her sleep April 26, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was one of the first female graduates of BMI business college in Monroe. In her professional career, Mrs. Atteberry managed accounting systems at Northeast Louisiana University, Southwest Gas, and ultimately retired from RAM, Inc. in West Monroe. After retirement she was an accomplished genealogist contributing significant photos and gravestone detail data to cemetery records all over Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Texas. She enjoyed crafts, camping and was an avid bird watcher; reporting unusual sightings to the Audubon Society. Most of all, Mrs. Atteberry loved spending time with family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Mattie Aswell Cobb; husbands, Ellis E. Bowen (Hooks) and William T. Atteberry (Teedie); and daughter, Brenda Wilson.

Survivors include: two daughters, Bonnie Thrower Howell (Ronald) of Doyline, LA and Barbara Bowen of Mer Rouge, LA; three grandchildren, Todd Jordan, Sean Jordan and Jennifer Jones; two great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

Online registry/condolences:

www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on May 1, 2019
