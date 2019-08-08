Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
West Monroe
Anna Nadine Shipman Miller Obituary
Anna Nadine Shipman Miller

West Monroe - Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Mrs. Anna Nadine Shipman Miller, 87, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, August 9, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in West Monroe, LA, with Rev. Lamar Oliver officiating. Interment will be held in the Coax Cemetery in Baskin, LA, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.

Mrs. Miller was born on May 17, 1932, in Vidalia, LA and passed away on August 7, 2019, in Monroe, LA. She taught Home Economics for numerous years retiring in 1990. Mrs. Miller loved sewing and was a great seamstress. She also enjoyed cooking and loved people. Mrs. Nadine is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wesley "Charlie" Miller; parents, Jim and Lonez Shipman; and her brother, James E. Shipman.

Survivors include her sons, Mark Wesley Miller and Paul Miller; grandson, Noah Wesley Miller and his mother, Erica Noblit; sister, Janet Shipman Tims and husband, J. T.; nieces, Terri L. Shipman Hill, Laura Lynn Miller, and Teresa Tims Sears; nephews, Tommy T. Tims, J. Larry Tims, Mickey Alan Tims, Deryl Shipman and Tommy Miller.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Thursday at Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church West Monroe, LA, Children and Youth Departments: Methodist Children's Home or to the .

Online Registry/ Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Aug. 8, 2019
