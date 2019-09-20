|
|
Anna Noel Standley Culpepper
Monroe - Funeral service for Ms. Anna Noel Standley Culpepper, 77, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church with Rev. R. B. Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe.
Ms. Culpepper was born on March 1, 1942, and passed away on September 16, 2019, in Monroe. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Ms. Culpepper graduated from Neville High School in 1960. She was a former Board Member of River Oaks School, member of the Monroe Junior Charity League, Chairman of the Cotton Country Cook Book Committee, and member of the DAR. She was also retired from the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court office. She was preceded in death by her parents, James W. and Jane Terzia Standley; son, Christopher Noel Culpepper; brother, Jim Standley, and maternal grandmother, Daisy Strong Terzia.
Survivors include her children, Dickie Culpepper, Jr. and wife Connie and James Culpepper and wife Shannon; brother, Ted Standley and wife Mary; grandchildren, Stuart Taylor, Anna Laine, Christa Lynn, Kellen Marie, and Kaysen Corbitt Culpepper; great grandson, Slade Thomas Culpepper; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 9:00AM until 11:00AM on Saturday at St. Paul's United Methodist Church.
Pallbearers will be Ken Vines, Wes Brockman, Chap Breard, Jon Bradford, J. Altick, Nolan Peters, Stuart Culpepper, and Danny Breard. Honorary pallbearers will be Ben Peters, Sam Trinca, Travis Oliver III, and Thomas Cash.
Memorials may be made to or to .
Published in The News Star on Sept. 20, 2019