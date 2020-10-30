Anne W. Sandlund



Anne Weir Sandlund - beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and great-aunt - died in her home on October 16, 2020 from coronary heart disease. Born June 18, 1932 in Monroe, LA, she was the third of five children to George Vincent Varino and Lydia Lewis Varino. She attended Monroe schools, graduating from Neville High school before attending Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans. She left college to marry Swedish shipping executive Peter G. Sandlund in 1953, Mrs. Sandlund moved to Gothenburg, Sweden; Cleveland, OH; Huntington, NY; and Alexandria, VA with her husband including the last 47 years at their home in Mount Vernon.



She raised five children and shared with them her love of literature, art, and history. Always making others happy with her conversation, cooking, and caring while modeling the centrality of family and faith. She was intrepid, leaving Louisiana for married life in mid-century Sweden, gamely relocating her family, and always making moving a grand adventure. Hardworking and intellectually curious, she returned to college finishing her BA degree at George Mason in 1992, a month before her 60th birthday.



Mrs. Sandlund is survived by her husband of 67 years, Peter; children Sten, Lydia, Eric, Christopher, and David; daughters-in-law Susan (Heon), Anne (O'Brien), and Jennifer (Washburn) Sandlund, and son-in-law Charles Steele; nine grandchildren: Lillian and Katharine Sandlund; Amalia and Nicholas Aldredge; Jack, Clare, and William Sandlund; and Reid and Per Sandlund. She is also survived by siblings Lydia Varino Jullienne and George V. Varino, Jr.; sister-in-law Katarina (Sandlund) Wilandh; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was pre-deceased by her sister Mary Elizabeth (Varino) Jacka, brother Francis Varino, sister-in-law Lena (Sandlund) Wallgren, brothers-in-law Buford Jacka, Bengt Wilandh, and Sven Wallgren, and her niece and goddaughter Mary Lisa Jacka.



In accordance with her wishes, a requiem mass at St. Andrew and St. Margaret of Scotland Anglican Catholic Church in Alexandria will be delayed until the coronavirus restrictions are lifted to permit a celebration of her life by a gathering of family and friends. The date has tentatively been set for June 19, 2021.



Donations may be provided in her name to the UCSF Brain Tumor Center.









