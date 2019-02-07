|
|
Annie Jo Houston
Downsville - Funeral services for Annie Jo Houston, 85, of Downsville, LA, will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, February 8, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Jim Ragsdale and Rev. Mike Howell officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Houston was born August 19, 1933, in Farmerville, LA, and passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center. She was the second to youngest of 8 siblings. She was a loving mother and grandmother with a heart of gold. More than anything, she was a woman of God!
Mrs. Houston was preceded in death by husband, Bill Houston; son, Tracy Rugg; and grandson, Chris Spears Rugg.
Survivors include her son, Gerald Rugg and wife Liz; daughters, Gwennie Huckabay and husband Roger, and Sheila Houston; grandchildren, Holli Fowler and husband Travis, Chris Huckabay and wife Molly, Brian Rugg, and Kyra Albright and husband Chuck; great-grandchildren, Saylor Houston Schrock, Ella Jo, Madison, and Hannah Albright, and Dawson, Noah, and Kennedy Huckabay; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.
Pallbearers will be Chris Huckabay, Travis Fowler, Paul Houston, Brian Rugg, Ronnie Rogers, and Jimmy Malone.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road
Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Feb. 7, 2019