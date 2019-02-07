Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Houston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Jo Houston


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Annie Jo Houston Obituary
Annie Jo Houston

Downsville - Funeral services for Annie Jo Houston, 85, of Downsville, LA, will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, February 8, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Jim Ragsdale and Rev. Mike Howell officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until service time Friday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Houston was born August 19, 1933, in Farmerville, LA, and passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center. She was the second to youngest of 8 siblings. She was a loving mother and grandmother with a heart of gold. More than anything, she was a woman of God!

Mrs. Houston was preceded in death by husband, Bill Houston; son, Tracy Rugg; and grandson, Chris Spears Rugg.

Survivors include her son, Gerald Rugg and wife Liz; daughters, Gwennie Huckabay and husband Roger, and Sheila Houston; grandchildren, Holli Fowler and husband Travis, Chris Huckabay and wife Molly, Brian Rugg, and Kyra Albright and husband Chuck; great-grandchildren, Saylor Houston Schrock, Ella Jo, Madison, and Hannah Albright, and Dawson, Noah, and Kennedy Huckabay; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.

Pallbearers will be Chris Huckabay, Travis Fowler, Paul Houston, Brian Rugg, Ronnie Rogers, and Jimmy Malone.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road

Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.