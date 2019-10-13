|
Annie Ruth Washam Beck
Monroe - Funeral services for Mrs. Annie Ruth Washam Beck, 83, of Monroe, will be held at 1:00PM Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Parkview Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Dupree officiating. Graveside service will follow at 3:00PM Saturday, at Providence Memorial Park Cemetery in Lake Providence, LA, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Friday, October 18, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
Mulhearn Funeral Home-Sterlington Road, Monroe
Published in The News Star from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17, 2019