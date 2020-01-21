|
|
Anthony John Anzelmo
Monroe - Funeral services celebrating the life of Anthony John (Tony) Anzelmo, 71, of Monroe, LA will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, January 24, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, LA with Deacon Bill Goss officiating. Interment will be in St. Matthew Catholic Cemetery in Monroe, LA
Tony died January 19, 2020 at his residence after a lengthy illness.
Tony served his country in the United States Army retiring with the rank of Staff Sergeant. He served in Charlie Company 1st Battalion 501st Airborne infantry of 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam. He was awarded the Bronze Star with V, Air Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Senior Parachute Wings, and Drill Sargent Badge. He was a former Prisoner of War in Vietnam. He was Senior Vice Commander of the V.F.W. 2006-2019 Post 3993 West Monroe and a lifetime member of the D.A.V.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip Thomas and Annette Anzelmo.
Survivors: son, James D. Anzelmo; grandson, Cedric Connor Anzelmo; identical twin brother, George Anzelmo; sister, Maria Rosatto; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Earnest Thornhill, Scotty Rosatto, Cedric Connor Anzelmo, James D. Anzelmo, and George Anzelmo. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Patriot Guard.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Thursday at Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe, LA
Online Registry/Condolences:
www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020