Anthony "Andy" Varino, Jr.
Monroe - Funeral Services for Mr. Anthony "Andy" Varino, Jr., 74, of Monroe, LA, will be 11:00 AM Thursday, July 30, 2020, at The Assembly West Monroe, with Pastor Christopher Miller and Dr. Tim Todd, Evangelist officiating. Interment will follow with military honors at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road.
Mr. Varino was born April 28, 1946 and went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 26, 2020. He was a member of The Assembly West Monroe. Mr. Varino was a faithful witness of the gospel of Jesus Christ and taught Sunday School since 1985. Mr. Varino was a Vietnam Veteran, who served in the United States Army. He retired from FedEx after 26 years. Mr. Varino was also a pilot who enjoyed crop dusting. He was a beloved husband, loving father and grandfather, who enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Ann Varino.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Janice M. Varino; son, Richie Varino (Tanasha); three grandchildren, Dhayne Varino, Sophia Varino, and Alyse Varino; brother, Frank Varino (Teddy); three sisters, Mary Russo, Beatrice Lynch, and Pauline Pendola; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Tod Richie, Michael Bickford, John Ashbrook, Rick Hester, Keith Oliver, and John Bruscato. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Ushers and GBU Class of the Assembly.
The Family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at The Assembly West Monroe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Assembly West Monroe, https://theassembly.cc/
