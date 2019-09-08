Services
A.R. "Red" Sims Obituary
A.R. "Red" Sims

West Monroe, LA - Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Mr. A.R. "Red" Sims, 99, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 4:00 P.M. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Burdeaux and Charles Dykes officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.

Mr. Red was born on August 26, 1920 and passed away on September 6, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Mabel Griggs Sims; parents, Marion and Alma Sims; brothers, Leon Sims, Percy Sims, Robert Sims; and great grandchild, Salior Hall.

Mr. Red was a member of Pleasant Hill Church in West Monroe, LA. He served in education for 66 years and was a schoolboard member for 32 years. He was also a Mason with Cadeville Lodge #229 F&AM for 70 years.

Survivors include his son, Ronnie Sims (Ida); four grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; brother, Donald Sims and sister, Marion Eunice Bunner (Charles).

Pallbearers will be Terry Sims, Lance Sims, Lennie Sims, Lincoln Hall, Austin Sims, Heath Hopfinger, Logan Hackworth, William Morrison, Wayne Rutledge and Case Sims. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Past and Present School Board Members.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Association and .

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Staff of Ridgecrest Nursing and Rehab and the Heart of Hospice, for the wonderful care of Mr. Red.

Online Registry/ Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Sept. 8, 2019
