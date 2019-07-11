|
Archie G. "Buck" Brister
West Monroe - Funeral services celebrating the life of Archie G. "Buck" Brister will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 12, 2019, at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Patrick Petrus officiating. Interment will follow in the New Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church.
Buck was born on April 21, 1934, at home in the Bearskin Community in West Carroll Parish to Francis Ernest Brister and Vencie Cockerham Brister. He entered the gates of heaven on July 7, 2019, at home in West Monroe with his family by his side. He owned and operated Brister Pest Control until his retirement in 1999. Buck proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After his service he came home and met the love of his life, Bobbie Hendrix. They were married for 62 years and had two beautiful girls.
Buck enjoyed life, nature and spending time with his wife. He and Bobbie loved traveling, camping and gardening. Their love for their grandkids and great grandkids was like no other. Buck was a member and Deacon of New Chapel Hill Baptist Church and served faithfully on numerous committees and volunteered in many areas over the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bobbie Hendrix Brister; his brothers, J.E. Brister, M.H. Brister, Laverne Brister and Kenneth "Pete" Brister; sisters, Lavonne McGuffie and Lorena Savage; and son-in-law, Steven Adams.
Buck is survived by his daughters, Karen Courville (Roy) and Tammy Adams; three grandchildren, Apryl Bundy (Brian), Patrick Petrus (Wendy), and Rachel Wales (Drew); seven great grandchildren, Riley Petrus, Harper Wales, Hudson Bundy, Hallie Wales, Avery Kate Petrus, Hollyn Wales and Dawson Bundy; three sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Brister, Patricia Copes (Freddy) and Carolyn Sledge; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be nephews, Mike Brister, Kenny Brister and Gary Savage along with friends, Dewey Wood, Tim Martin and Ben Bridges.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses, aides and staff of Jordan Hospice for the care of our Daddy/Papaw during the last year of his illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Chapel Hill Church Cemetery or Building Fund or to Blue Star Mothers of America, www.bluestarmothers.org.
Published in The News Star on July 11, 2019