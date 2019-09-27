|
Archie Harold Wyant, Sr.
Columbia - Archie Harold Wyant, Sr. passed from his earthly home in Columbia, Louisiana into his heavenly home on September 25, 2019 at the age of 94. Archie was born on August 21, 1925 to Henry Denious Wyant and Amy Cassels Wyant. Archie was a truck driver and avid sports fisherman. He loved the outdoors and returned to the banks of the Ouachita River when he retired.
Archie was preceded in death by his parents; his childhood bride, Johnnie Ruth McKee Wyant; his grandchildren: Lisa Jacobson, Darren Jacobson and Justin Eldridge; his sister, Verena Wyant McKee and his brothers: H. D., Maloy, Earl, Dewayne and Benjamin Wyant.
Archie raised a blended family of yours, mine and ours. He was a faithful husband, father, grandfather and brother to his family. Those celebrating his homecoming are his wife of 52 years, Virginia Parnell Wyant; nine children: Archie Wyant, Jr. and wife, Patsy of Clarksville, GA, Jan Jacobson and husband, Denis of West Monroe, LA, Patricia Wyant of Columbia, LA, Susan Warren of Phoenix, AZ, Andy Hayden and wife, Sue of Columbia, LA, Wanda Brown and husband, George of West Monroe, LA, Debbie Carmichael of Columbia, LA, Carla O'Bier and husband, Jeff of Monroe, LA and Stan Wyant and wife, Alise of Bastrop, LA; his brothers: Charlie Wyant of Columbia and Calvin Wyant of Jonesboro Hodge; as well as 32 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at Cross Roads Baptist Church on Friday, September 27 from 5 PM until 8 PM. A celebration service will be held at Cross Roads Baptist Church on Saturday, September 28 at 10 AM with Brother Jimmie Goodman, Brother Shane Duke and Brother Stan Wyant officiating. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Wyant, Randall Cassels, Steve Wyant, Michael Bates, Les Fallin and Gary Cassels with honorary pallbearers: H. L. Lee, Jimmy Hudnall, Buddy James and Joe C. Bates. Burial will be immediately following the service at Rosefield Cemetery.
Riser and Son Funeral Home, Columbia
Published in The News Star on Sept. 27, 2019