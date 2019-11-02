|
|
Archie R. Gilliland, Jr.
West Monroe - Funeral services for Archie R. Gilliland, Jr, 80, of West Monroe, will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation at 10:00 to 11:00 before the service, both at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church in West Monroe, with Rev. Charles Dupree officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Archie died on November 1, 2019, following a lengthy illness. He is preceded in death by his parents, Inez and Archie Gilliland, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Alice Gilliland, son, Doug Gilliland and his daughter Breanna of West Monroe; and daughter, Sandy, her husband Stan and their children Corinne and Landon of Gluckstadt, Mississippi. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Brothers and her daughter Lark; his brother, Dan and his wife Anna Margaret, and their daughters Leigh Anna, Dee Anne, and Jo Ellen and their families.
He retired from the Monroe Fire Department as Deputy Chief with 33 years of service.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Irving Sills Sunday School class.
The family wishes to thank Hospice Compassus for their care in the last four months, especially Jennifer for her compassion for the family.
Memorials may be made to the New Chapel Hill Cemetery Fund.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019