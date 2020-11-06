Arthur Edward Valentine
West Monroe - Arthur Edward Valentine, Jr., 79, of West Monroe was born on October 25, 1941 in Boyce, Louisiana and passed away on November 5, 2020. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. until the time of the service at 2:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church of West Monroe. The graveside service will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes. Officiating will be Rev. Michael Wood and Dr. Mark Fenn.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Audie Valentine. He is survived by his wife Patricia White Valentine; sons Mark Valentine and his wife Christy of Sulphur, LA, and Michael Valentine and his wife Rachel of Benton, LA; grandchildren Conner, Collyn, and Carson Valentine of Sulphur, and Mary Frances and Charles Valentine of Benton.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Louisiana Tech University College of Education.
