Arthur Lee Hayden, Jr.
Bastrop - Funeral services for Mr. Arthur Lee Hayden, Jr. are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church, with Bro. Paul Carter officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, April 1, 2019, from 5:00 p.m until 7:00 p.m. at Golden Funeral Home.
Mr. Hayden, a retired Safety Engineer of Texas Gas, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at the age of 89. He served in the Air Force as a medic in Korean War, from 1947 to 1951. He also served as a Deacon of Faith Baptist Church. Mr. Hayden was an avid outdoorsman and loved golf, hunting, and fishing.
He is survived by his daughters, Patricia Cockrell and husband Jack and Cathy H. Myrick and husband Ronnie; son, Robert L. Hayden Sr.; sister, Jaquetta Tubbs and husband Curt; brothers, Robert W. Hayden and wife Diane and James Hayden; grandchildren, Robert L. Hayden Jr., James E. Hayden and wife Cynthia, Michael C. Echols and wife Christie, Josh Johnson and wife Kate, Megan Parker and husband Blair, and Cole Johnson and wife Amber; great grandchildren, Hollie White, Gavyn Hayden, Bella Hayden, Amelia Echols, Everly Echols, Cameron Parker, Channing Parker, Harper Johnson, Zayn Johnson, and Zander Johnson; three great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Hayden is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur L. Hayden, Sr. and Rosie Hayden; Clara Hayden, his wife of fifty-nine years; brother, Hubert Hayden; and sister, Mozelle Brooks.
Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Hayden Jr., James Hayden, Michael Echols, Blair Parker, Cole Johnson, and Mark Caldwell.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church - 809 Cleveland St., Bastrop, LA 71220 or The Dream Hunt Foundation - 315 Deer Crossing, Stonewall, LA 71078.
Published in The News Star on Mar. 31, 2019