|
|
Aubrey Dale Magoun
Tallulah - Aubrey Dale Magoun
Aubrey Dale Magoun, 75, passed away at his home in Tallulah on December 10, 2019 surrounded by his beloved family and cherished friends following a long, valiant battle to surmount the challenges of serious illness to live life to the fullest.
A funeral mass will be offered Friday, December 13, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church in Tallulah. Visitation will be held in the church hall at 10:00 a.m.
Dale was born May 15, 1944 in Ferriday, Louisiana, graduated from Ferriday High School, and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science and a Master's degree in mathematics from the University of Louisiana- Monroe (then NLU). He was awarded a Ph.D in Mathematical Statistics from the University of Louisiana- Lafayette and completed post-doctoral hours in Computer Science from Mississippi State University.
Dale began his career at Ethicon in Somerville, New Jersey, as a biostatistician. When the opportunity arose to move South, he went to work for the Army Corps of Engineers in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and returned to his Louisiana roots settling in Tallulah. In Vicksburg, he taught evening graduate classes for LSU and realized teaching on the college level was his true calling. He joined the ULM faculty, and over the next three decades, took great professional pride in his teaching, being an integral part of many leadership committees, and serving as department head of Computer Science, mathematics, and physics. He collaborated with colleagues at ULM and other universities to present research papers at professional conferences throughout the US and in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Vienna, Austria. He formed his own consulting company and worked for private and government agencies on environmental, defense, and quality control projects. He never ceased growing his professional skills. When illness limited his stamina in the classroom, he turned to full time online teaching which he enjoyed to the end.
Dale was as devoted member of St. Edward Catholic Church serving many years on the parish council and as a financial advisor. He enjoyed golfing and lived his dream of playing Pebble Beach. He especially loved his weekly, spirited bridge game with close friends. He took an active interest in varied civic projects, his favorite being on the parish elections board. He found great joy in his friends that spanned several generations. He was admired as a scholar who generously tutored and advised family and friends throughout the years and will long be remembered as a remarkable man who bore his hardships with grace, humor, and courage.
Dale is survived by his devoted wife of fifty-two years, Louise Testa Magoun; his loving children, son Jay and wife Sara of Bethpage, Tennessee, daughter Katie Magoun Williams and husband George of New Orleans, and grandchildren Joseph and Andrew Magoun and Trey Williams. He is survived by his sister Mary Ann Arnold of Monroe, brother Ronnie Magoun and sister-in-law Bobbie of Mangham and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his infant son Thomas, parents George and Margaret Magoun and brother Wayne Magoun.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Tommy Neuman for extending Dale's life with his brilliant and tenacious care over the years, Dr. Jamie Todd, transplant pulmonologist, and Dr. Hope Uronis oncologist, both of Duke University Medical Center and Dr. David Halinski for their expert and compassionate care.
Memorials may be made to St. Edward Catholic Church in Tallulah, , or a .
Published in The News Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019