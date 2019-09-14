|
|
Audra Lee McVay
Delhi - Memorial services for Ms. Audra Lee McVay 46, of Delhi, LA will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, September 15, 2019 in the chapel of Cox Funeral Home of Delhi with Bro. Otis Bowman
officiating.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 1:00 PM until time of service at Cox Funeral Home.
Audra worked on Offshore Drilling Platforms as a "Mud Reader" for numerous years and was most recently working as a Convenience Store clerk.
She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Clayton McVay.
She is survived by a son Damien T. McVay and her mother Georgia Ann Kenly McVay both of Delhi, LA; a brother Tim McVay of Winnsboro, LA and a nephew
Timothy McVay of Denham Springs.
Published in The News Star on Sept. 14, 2019