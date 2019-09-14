Services
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Cox Funeral Home
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Cox Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Audra McVay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audra Lee McVay


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audra Lee McVay Obituary
Audra Lee McVay

Delhi - Memorial services for Ms. Audra Lee McVay 46, of Delhi, LA will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, September 15, 2019 in the chapel of Cox Funeral Home of Delhi with Bro. Otis Bowman

officiating.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 1:00 PM until time of service at Cox Funeral Home.

Audra worked on Offshore Drilling Platforms as a "Mud Reader" for numerous years and was most recently working as a Convenience Store clerk.

She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Clayton McVay.

She is survived by a son Damien T. McVay and her mother Georgia Ann Kenly McVay both of Delhi, LA; a brother Tim McVay of Winnsboro, LA and a nephew

Timothy McVay of Denham Springs.
Published in The News Star on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.