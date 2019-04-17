Services
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Gwin Cemetery
Mangham, LA
View Map
Authur LInder Jr. Obituary
Auther LInder, Jr.

West Monroe - Graveside services for Auther Linder, Jr., 79, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Gwin Cemetery, Mangham, LA with Bro. Lindle Stewart officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, LA.

Mr. Auther was born January 31, 1940 in Baskin, LA and passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Monroe, LA.

Mr. Auther was of the Baptist faith. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sallie and Auther Linder, Sr.; and brothers, Virgil Linder and Clyde Linder; and his sister, Maudie Smith.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Emilia Burgess Linder of West Monroe; children, Sharon Petch and husband, David of Calhoun and Mike Linder and wife, Camille of Rayville; grandchildren, Matthew Petch and wife, Ashley, Daniel Linder, and Jacob Petch and fiancé, Kelsey; brother, Floyd Linder of Sulphur; and his sisters, Linda Diane Eager of West Monroe, Margaret Antee of Quitman, and Gini Linder of Monroe.

Pallbearers will be his nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons, Matthew Petch, Daniel Linder, and Jacob Petch.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Dementia Research.

Visitation is 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Star on Apr. 17, 2019
