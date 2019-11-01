|
Barbara Ann (Van) Ray
West Monroe - Services for Barbara Ann (Van) Ray, 86, of West Monroe will be Monday, November 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Kilpatrick's West Monroe Chapel with Dr. Mark Fenn officiating. Interment will be at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Mrs. Ray passed away peacefully Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her earthly home, and entered into Heaven's Glory.
Mrs. Ray was born in El Dorado, AR on June 1, 1933 but spent most of her life in Monroe/West Monroe. She was a member of First Baptist Church West Monroe. As a youngster she dedicated her life to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her love for her family, and particularly her husband of 66 years, is unsurpassed. She loved everyone and made everyone she met feel special.
Twenty-three years after her high school graduation Mrs. Ray graduated college with a degree in Education. Teaching was one of her passions because of her love for children. As a kindergarten teacher in Scotlandville, LA she often shared the experiences she had with kindergarteners, even mentioning how she loved "rocking those babies"; some of whom had never been rocked before.
She is preceded in death by her father, Floyd Turner Van, her mother Zelma Clara Albritton Van; her brothers: Floyd T. Van, Jr., Bernard Van, Bernie Richard Van, and Jack Richard Van; her sisters: Vera Kathryn Van Cruse, Nell Dean Van Holder, Mary Lou Van Perkins Carter, Betty Kay Van Wills, and Shirley Fay Van Goodman.
Mrs. Ray is survived by: her husband Lloyd Richard Ray, Sr.; her daughters: Cheryl Ray Zeigler (Don), and Donna Ray Tycer (Lindsay); her son Lloyd [Rocky] Richard Ray, Jr. (Candy); brother, Wayne Van, Sr. (Diane); six grandchildren: Trey Zeigler (Anna), Haley Tycer Julian (James), Deni Zeigler Eldridge (Dow), Natalie Ann Tycer, Lance Richard Zeigler, MaKayla Ray, Matthew Babin, and Benjamin Babin; seven great grandchildren: Joy Julian, Natalie Julian, Reagan Zeigler, Henry Zeigler , Bailey Miller, Ainsley Miller, and Kristian Eldridge; along with countless nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Pallbearers will be Trey Zeigler, Lance Zeigler, Tim Zeigler, Dow Eldridge, Gary Perkins, and Wayne Van, Jr.
Visitation will be Monday from 1:00 p.m. prior to the service time of 2:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to The American Diabetes Association or .The family would like to express sincere appreciation to Troyan Williams, Rose Broussard, and Allana Henderson for their untiring and devoted care.
