Barbara Craft Owen
Barbara Craft Owen

Monroe - Funeral Services for Mrs. Barbara Craft Owen, 74, of Monroe, LA, will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 8, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. T. D. Boyd officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mrs. Owen was born April 5, 1945 and passed away on December 3, 2020. She and her husband, Davis Edward Owen owned Owen Wheel Alignment. Mrs. Owen enjoyed watching television, taking care of her german shepherds, and spending time with family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John Craft and Bedi Jones Craft; husband, D. E. Owen; and brother, John Earl Craft.

Survivors include her two daughters, Donna Terry and Charm Bradford (Shane); Five Grandchildren Justin Terry, Caige Bradford, Heather Bradford, Kristen Bradford and Brittany Pender; brother, Robert Craft (Patty); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Monday, December 7, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online registry/condolences:

www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Monroe, Louisiana




Published in The News Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
