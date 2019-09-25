|
Barbara Jean "BJ" Dunaway
West Monroe - Services for Ms. Barbara Jean "BJ" Rogers Debnam Dunaway, 80, of West Monroe will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the First West Feazel Chapel with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Dr. Woods Watson will be officiating, and interment will follow at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens, West Monroe.
BJ passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born May 20, 1939 to the late Jesse Joshua Rogers and Sallie Darine Easterling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Richelene Rogers, and brother-in-law Jamie Wilhite.
She lived life with a youthful zeal that no one could match. Granny BJ knew how to make those around her feel special and loved. A thoughtful card, a call to K104 radio, and homemade treats made birthdays great. She was a true southern belle, always looking her best and offering a glass of iced tea and a slice of fresh apple cake to the unexpected visitor.
BJ loved her family, friends, and the Lord. She loved black clothes and sand between her toes; lunch with friends and Christmas gifts in her den; a golden suntan and a sharp-dressed man; fresh-baked desserts and Sunday morning church.
She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law Shane Debnam, Jay Debnam and fiancée Valerie, and Todd and Susan Debnam of West Monroe; sisters Glenda Wilhite and Melba Smith of West Monroe; brother and sister-in-law Larry and Martha Rogers of West Monroe; grandchildren Matthew Debnam and wife Amanda, Ian Debnam and fiancée Melissa, Emily Debnam, Mallory Debnam, Graham Debnam, and Macy Lou Debnam; great-grandchildren Edie and William; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Graham Debnam, Ian Debnam, Matthew Debnam, Emile Mercante, Chris Snellenberger, and Damon Wilhite. Gary Hoover, John Nash, and Brian Sullivan will be Honorary Pallbearers.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Glenwood and Cornerstone hospitals for their exceptional care of BJ.
