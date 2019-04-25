Services Kilpatrick Funeral Home 1321 N. 7th St West Monroe , LA 71291 (318) 323-9614 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Kilpatrick Funeral Home 1321 N. 7th St West Monroe , LA 71291 View Map Graveside service 10:00 AM Roselawn Memorial Gardens Hwy 151 Calhoun , LA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Barbara Hobgood Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara Jean Hogard Hobgood

West Monroe, LA - Graveside services for Barbara Jean Hogard Hobgood, 83, of West Monroe, LA will be held Friday, April 26, 2019, 10:00 AM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Hwy 151,Calhoun, LA. Rev. William Edwards will be officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. *Astericks* denote preceded in death.



Barbara was born to Woodrow* (Paul's Valley, OK) and Dorothy* Newsom Hogard (Sicily Island, LA) in St. Joseph, LA, Tensas Parish, LA on June 29, 1935. On April 23, 2019, she went to be with The Lord. Her young life was filled with love, time outdoors with farm animals, her favorite, being her horse Charlie. Much of her youth was spent in the company of her aunts, Inez Banta* & Lois Herring* & cousins Mary Alice, Bubba* & Denny, great aunt Edna Woods* & husband, CD*, aunt Mary Martin Ussery* who was her favorite playmate & her grandmother, Mary Jane Thornhill Newsom Ussery* with whom she had a close relationship. Kernel and Barbara were married January 29, 1960 in Monroe.



Barbara is survived by the love of her life of 59 years, Kernel Lee Hobgood, Sr. of West Monroe, Louisiana, her daughter, Julia Kay & her husband, Joffry L. Camp of Milton, Florida, & her son, Kernel Lee Hobgood, Jr. Beloved family members are, brother, John* Hogard & wife Priscilla of Gulf Port, MS & 3 children; Russ her namesake, Barbara Lynn Phillip & their children and grandchildren. Woodrow "Buddy" Hogard and wife Helen* & 3 sons, Keith, Kevin, Kreig & their spouses, children and grandchildren. Buck* & Faye A. Hogard Clark & their daughter, Laurie A. Osbon & husband Mike & grandsons, Ethan & Jonathan Clark Osbon, Baby Brother Gerald* Hogard & wife Hilda & 3 children, Susan, Jennifer & Herbert & grandchildren; brother-in-law, Virgil* Albert Hobgood & wife Mary C., son & granddaughters Ambriel & Natalie Worthington, sister-in-law, Tomi A. & 1st. Sgt. John* "Mac" McClain of Huntsville, Alabama, daughter, Leslie M. & Phil Hernandez of Fairbanks, Alaska & son, Dr. John McClain of Huntsville, Alabama, & granddaughter, Megan Lindbergh; brother-in-law, John Paul Hobgood & wife Linda & children, Paula & Frederick Howard of Arizona, Kelly Kay Hobgood of New Orleans & grandson, Logan; mother & father-in-law, Thomas* Virgil (Miss.) & Violet* Coates Hobgood.



Barbara admired her principal Ms. Julia Wossman while she attended Barkdull Faulk Elementary & named her daughter after her. Barbara graduated in 1955 from Ouachita Parish High School and went to college at NLU in Nursing. At this time, she and her sister, Faye became extremely close as she was there for Faye while their parents traveled to Oklahoma. Her first job was at The News Star Morning World as a switchboard operator, only quitting to raise her family, which many times she proudly stated was her most proud accomplishment in life…to have her children. She was a skilled homemaker, & enjoyed making jelly, pickles & doing things the old fashioned way. Not only was she an accomplished seamstress, making many of Julia's clothes, she also loved flowers and the outdoors. Barbara enjoyed sharing her plants & teaching others about them. She could cook & fed many family & friends over the years with great enjoyment. With her husband working offshore, she was capable of running the home alone 6 months out of every year. Birthdays were always treated with a homemade cake and she cherished the holidays. Barbara held a special place in her heart for anyone who could not take care of themselves like elderly, children and pets. She was a warm, kind, Christian caring person who led by example. She worked at Parkview Baptist Church in Monroe in the daycare & cared for the children like they were her very own. Her last job was in the family business in Monroe, The Muffler Center where she was the secretary for over 20 years. In her later years, Barbara made a significant difference to control the feral cat Population by participating in the Trap & Release program & encouraged others to do the same. Other special people who touched her life are Elizabeth* "Elsie" Brown & Allen Aunt Grace* Hobgood Haynes, Debbie Knighten Culpepper, Rhonda D. Garrett Bradley, The John & Carol Kinney family, beloved neighbors Sid* & Mary* Stone & daughters, Debra & Kathy, Janie Beavers-Worley, Margaret* Allen Hughes, Tammy Harper Emery, Daryl Anzelmo, Jeffrey Turner, Jimmy*and Linda Lee, Beverly Bryant,* the Edwards family.



Honorary pallbearers will be Joffry L. Camp, Jon Tyran Camp, Phil Hernandez, Dr. John McClain, Russ Hogard and John Paul Hobgood.



