Barbara Jean Tryon
Farmerville - Private Family services for Barbara Jean Tryon, 75, of Farmerville, LA., will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Farmerville with Rev. Michael McIntosh officiating. Graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Liberty Hill Taylor Cemetery in Farmerville, LA. The family will receive friends at that time. Under direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Farmerville.
She was born on January 21, 1945 in Farmerville, LA., and passed away on May 16, 2020 in Farmerville, LA. Barbara was a member of Salem Baptist Church in Farmerville. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ivery and Rebecca McIntosh.
Survivors are her husband of 53 years, Gary Tryon of Farmerville, LA; sons, Brian Tryon (Aimee), of El Dorado, AR; Harold Tryon and (Andrea) of Houston, TX; daughter, Tanya Jensen (Carl), of Houston, TX; grandchildren; Allison Craighead (Dustin); Gaven Tryon, Jacob Jensen, Julia Jensen and great- grandchildren, Brock and Briggs Craighead.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
Farmerville, LA.
Published in The News Star from May 19 to May 20, 2020