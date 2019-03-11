|
|
Barbara Kaye Dupree
West Monroe - Funeral services for Barbara Kaye Dupree will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Rev. Tom Lowe will officiate. Interment will follow at Hasley Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Monday, March 11, 2019 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Barbara was born July 17, 1945 in Bearden, Arkansas and passed away in West Monroe, Louisiana on March 9, 2019. She was a retired personal banker from Capitol One and a member of Christ Church. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Theron Rawls Dupree, Sr.; parents, Houston and Grace Free.
Barbara is survived by her children, Kim LaDart and husband Andrew, Rawls Dupree, Jr. and wife Angela; step-sons, Dale Dupree, Sr. and wife Lee, Kevin Dupree and wife Denise; eleven grandchildren, Micah Hodge, Kalon Billings, Ainslee Dupree, Tripp Dupree, Dale Dupree, Jr., Sam Hicks, Caitlyn Dupree, Stephanie Dupree, Rebecca Dorrell, Jenni Dupree, Jacob Dupree; eight great-grandchildren; many other cherished family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Dale Dupree, Sr., Kevin Dupree, Andrew LaDart, Beryl Richardson, Tripp Dupree, Kalon Billings.
Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Kilpatrick Funeral Homes ~ West Monroe
Published in The News Star on Mar. 11, 2019