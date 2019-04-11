Barbara Lenard Waters



West Monroe - Funeral services for Barbara Lenard Waters, 87, of West Monroe will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Cypress Baptist Church, West Monroe. Visitation will be held Friday, from 12:30 PM until service time. Officiated by Bro. Chad Ballard, Bro. Randy Burdeaux and Bro. Tim Post (all of whom she loved.) Interment will follow at the church cemetery.



Barbara Lenard Waters was born on September 14, 1931 in Ouachita Parish to John Henry Lenard and Ida Frances Lenard. She passed from this life to her eternal reward on April 8, 2019. Barbara grew up in Ouachita and Caldwell parishes, graduating from Ouachita Parish High School in 1948. She met and married Mike Waters in 1950 and had 2 sons, Cecil (Sonny) and John David. Barbara was an accounting clerk at Riley Beaird in Shreveport for 37 years before retiring. She and Mike relocated back to West Monroe in 2000 shortly before he passed away. Barbara was an active member of Cypress Baptist Church until her health made her attendance fall off, still attending when she could. She was preceded in death by her parents, all her siblings, a beloved son, "John Boy" and her husband of 51 years, Mike.



Barbara is survived by her son, Sonny and his wife, Amy, who cared for her in her last days as a daughter; 2 granddaughters, Liz Ward (Terry), Kathryn Davis (Keith); 6 great-granddaughters, Haley, Meagan, and Heather Ward and Mallory, Hope and Faith Davis; 3 great-great grandchildren, Audriana, Kyson and Hank; also numerous nieces and nephews, many cousins and a host of friends.



A very special thank you to Premier Hospice, nurse Rhonda Millstead, aide Ms. Ella, chaplain Bro. Andy Myrick and to Dr. Ronald Hubbard, her physician and medical director of Premier, for their care during her last days. Also for all the visits, phone calls, texts, food and most of all prayers.



Pallbearers will be nephews, Bill Cook and Stanley Lenard, a cousin, Edgar Wink, and dear friends, Michael Mulhearn, Brad Fleming and Steve Owens.



Honorary pallbearers are lifelong friends, Bobby Murphy, Sr. and Liz Moore, former co-worker, Jean Whitaker, "her like a son" Jergen Fain, Doris Frost, Diana Owens, Charlene Smith, Bonnie Murphy, Kathy Franks Craig, and Margaret Waggoner.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com



Kilpatrick Funeral Home



West Monroe Published in The News Star on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary