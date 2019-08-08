Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Kilpatrick Serenity Gardens Cemetery
Barbara Lynn Hinton Barnett

Barbara Lynn Hinton Barnett

West Monroe - Graveside services for Mrs. Barbara Lynn Hinton Barnett, 90, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, August 9, 2019, at Kilpatrick Serenity Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Waymond Warren officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA.

Mrs. Barnett died August 6, 2019, at Landmark Nursing and Rehab Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Alson J. Barnett, Jr.; son, Kurt Alan Barnett; and son-in-law, Gerald Heath.

Mrs. Barnett was a charter member of Fairpark Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA. She retired as office manager with Irene Reid Realty Company. Lynn was an avid artist and loved to share her paintings and craft works with family and friends. She also enjoyed the many vacations she spent with her family traveling across the country.

Survivors: daughter, Arabella Barnett Heath; son, Monte Lane Barnett (Maureen); grandchildren, Kevin Nash (Diana), Jarrod Heath (Gena), Brandon Heath (Treva); great grandchildren, Cole, Mallory, and Breya.

Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Thursday at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.

Memorials may be made to Fair Park Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Landmark Nursing Center.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Aug. 8, 2019
