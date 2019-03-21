|
|
Barbara Pettitt
Downsville - Funeral service for Barbara Perritt, 78, of Downsville, will be at 10:00AM Friday, March 22, 2019 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe with Rev. Ricky Baker and Bro. John Austin officiating. Interment will follow at Williams Cemetery in Eros, Louisiana. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Barbara was born in Monroe, La and was a homemaker. She was recognized by the State of Louisiana for her literary skills and has several books published in the State Library. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Ray Perritt; son, Terry Wayne Perritt, and parents, Earl and Ola Brown.
Barbara is survived by brothers, Sammy Brown and wife Gloria, Ira Brown and wife Angie, Michael Brown and wife Shirlyn, and Johnny Brown; sister, Susan O'Quinn; and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at
www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
West Monroe
Published in The News Star on Mar. 21, 2019