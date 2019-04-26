Barbara Reppond



Linville - Barbara Jean Gilmore Reppond of Linville, La., born December 29,1932, passed away on April 24, 2019 in Monroe, La.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Bobby Reppond; her parents, James Miles and Mamie Torrence Gilmore; her sister, Peggy Yelton; and son-in-law, Stan Kennedy.



Barbara is survived by daughters Vicki (Mike) Green of Monroe, Glenda (Pete) Reynolds of Linville, and Linda Kennedy of Haile; brother, Tommy Gilmore of Calhoun; 6 grandchildren and their spouses; and 12 great-grandchildren.



After graduating in 1950 from Linville High School, Barbara trained at Cloyd's Cosmetology School. For 20 years she owned and operated Barbara's Beauty Shop and later worked as a Paraprofessional at Linville High School before retiring in 1988.



As a 68-year member of Liberty Baptist Church, Barbara faithfully served in many ways through the years as a deacon's wife, church clerk, choir member, Sunday school teacher and VBS leader. She was also a member of the Eastern Star Lodge in Sterlington, LA.



Barbara loved fishing, camping, puzzling and especially enjoyed RV trips with her husband, children and grandchildren. She was also an accomplished seamstress making clothes for herself, her daughters, her granddaughters and countless dolls through the years.



Funeral arrangements have been made by Kilpatrick's Funeral Home of Farmerville. Visitation will be held 5-8 pm Friday, April 26, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church in Linville. Services are scheduled for 2 pm Saturday, April 27, also at Liberty Baptist Church with burial to follow at Liberty Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be grandson Shawn Green and grandsons-in-law Michael Perritt, Greg Green, Glenn Miers, Brooks Johnson, and Matt McPherson. Rev. Randy Ray will lead the services.



Memorials can be made to Liberty Baptist Church or Liberty Cemetery, Inc.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.



Kilpatrick Funeral Home



Farmerville, LA. Published in The News Star on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary