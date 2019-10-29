|
|
Barbara T Dean
Monroe - Graveside services for Barbara Nell Thompson Dean, 82, of Monroe, will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Betty Swanson officiating with arrangements by Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
Mrs. Dean was born June 11, 1937 in Wilmot, Arkansas. She passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. She was a member of Lea Joyner United Methodist Church. Mrs. Dean attended Northeast Louisiana State College in accounting. She was a longtime bookkeeper for Dumas Electric, and an accomplished residential real estate investor. She enjoyed working in her yard and had a love for jewelry, but her family was her pride and joy.
Mrs. Dean was preceded in death by her parents, Advil and Lorene Thompson; brother, Delmar Ray Thompson; Nephew, Sam Tanksley; and special friend, John Otwell.
Survivors include her sons, Chuck Dean and Brian Dean; daughter, Cassie Owens (Darren), and adopted son, Chris Connelly; grandchildren, Charlie Dean, Dylan Dean, Madison Dean, Meredith Dean, Breanna Dean, and Bobby Owens; great-grandchild, Grayson Mulhearn; sister, Mary Freeman (Jerry); sister-in-law, Harol Lynn Thompson; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, LA.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road
Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019