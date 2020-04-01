|
Barbara Christensen Vreeland, 87, died on March 27, 2020, in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Barbara was born October 18, 1932, in Portland, Oregon, the only child of Eleanor Cady and Harry Christensen. Barbara spent much of her time as a child in Seaside, Oregon, where she developed a life-long love of the beach.
After graduating from Seaside High School in Seaside, Oregon, Barbara was accepted to nursing school. It was during her first year in nursing school that Barbara met and married Oliver Henry Vreeland. Shortly thereafter, Barbara and Oliver moved to Rochester, Minnesota where Oliver completed his Radiology residency. Barbara worked at the Mayo Clinic and gave birth to the first two of her seven children
When Oliver accepted a position as the Chief of Radiology at Saint Francis Medical Center in 1956, the family moved to Monroe, Louisiana. It was here that the remaining five of her seven children were born and raised. Barbara was an active member of the PTA as well as the Women's Auxiliary League. She was active in her children's activities, spending countless hours at piano recitals, track meets, and football games. In her spare time, Barbara returned to school, graduating from Northeast Louisiana University with a bachelor's degree and subsequent master's degree in Psychology. Upon completion of her degree, Barbara worked at Louisiana Training Institute until her retirement in 1988.
Barbara and Oliver retired to Forest Grove, Oregon, where they enjoyed many hours in Seaside walking along the beach. Barbara spent her time in her beloved rose garden as well as participating in church activities. In 2016, Barbara, a widow, moved to Lafayette, Louisiana. This central location made visitations with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren very easy.
Barbara loved cross word puzzles, reading, rose gardening, and walking along the Oregon beach. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Barbara was gentle and kind, giving selflessly to all. She will be dearly missed.
Barbara is survived by her seven children: Kathy Vreeland Williams, Richard Williams and their two children, Ricky Williams and Sarah Mathers; John Oliver Vreeland; Margaret Vreeland O'Pry, Brent O'Pry and their children, Elizabeth O'Pry, Emily O'Pry Hatfield, and Ryan O'Pry; Thomas Vreeland and his children Nadia and Oliver Vreeland; Mary Vreeland Clarke and her two children Margaux and Carter Clarke; Dorothy Vreeland Hayden and her children Joshua Hayden and Rebecca Hayden Marcello; and William "Bill" Vreeland.
There will be a brief service at Louisiana Funeral Services and Crematoria in Lafayette, Louisiana with services and burial to follow in Forest Grove, Oregon.
Published in The News Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020