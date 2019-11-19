Services
Griffin Funeral Home
911 Warren Drive
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 396-3191
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Griffin Funeral Home
911 Warren Drive
West Monroe, LA 71291
Barbette Jean Alderman Miller

Barbette Jean Alderman Miller Obituary
Barbette Jean Alderman Miller

West Monroe - Barbette (Barbie) Jean Alderman Miller, 56, of West Monroe, LA, passed away on November 18th, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Curtis Miller of Pasadena Texas, son Matthew Lynn Miller and daughter Ashley Jean Miller of West Monroe, and grandsons Gabriel and Samuel. She also leaves behind her mother Ramona Welch, siblings Debbie Davis and husband Malcolm, Lynda Alderman, Dianna Savino and husband Ron, Lisa Alderman, Lee (LeeBo) Alderman, Jay Alderman, Donald McBroom, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Lee Alderman, brother Clyde (Bugger) Alderman, and nephew B.J. Nubles.

Barbie loved being outdoors, taking care of her animals, gardening, and camping. She had a great sense of humor and loved laughing and having fun with family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, Barbette would appreciate donations towards the education of her grandsons. Contact any family member for more info.

A memorial service celebrating Barbette's life will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Griffin Funeral Home, Warren Drive, West Monroe.
Published in The News Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019
