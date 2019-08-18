Services
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Monroe, LA
Beatrice Bruscato Marsala

Beatrice Bruscato Marsala Obituary
Beatrice Bruscato Marsala

Monroe - A funeral mass celebrating the life of Mrs. Beatrice Bruscato Marsala, 79, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, August 19, 2019, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Monroe, LA, with Rev. Mark Franklin officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, LA.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 P.M., Monday, August 26, 2019, at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Metairie, LA.

Mrs. Marsala died August 15, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center after a brief illness.

Mrs. Marsala was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church, and she also attended Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church. She was retired from the American Automobile Association as executive secretary. Before moving back to Monroe where she grew up and attended St. Matthew School, she and her husband were residents of New Orleans and Metairie. They were members of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Krewe of Elks and Audubon Zoo Society. Beatrice was past president of the New Orleans Chapter of Executive Women's Association, and an Officer of New Orleans National Fibromyalgia Association. She was a member of Ladies Lioness Club, Red Hatters and Cancer Crusaders.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Marsala; and parents, Eugene John Bruscato and RosaLee Monaco Bruscato.

She is survived by her son, Charles Eugene Marsala; brother, Lieut. Col. Frank Eugene Bruscato; and sister, Phyllis Jean Bruscato of Monroe, LA.

Pallbearers will be John Bruscato, Michael Long, Robert, Damon, Tommy and Philip Marsala.

Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time Monday at St. Matthew Catholic Church.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Published in The News Star on Aug. 18, 2019
