Ben L. Johnston
Beaumont, TX - Ben L. Johnston passed away on April 1, 2019 at his home in Beaumont, TX following a short illness. He was born in Bastrop, LA on September 27, 1934 and was the retired former editor and publisher of the Bastrop Daily Enterprise. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn Bolton Johnston, four daughters Mary Weller of Helena, AL, Nancy Winnon of Orange, TX, Amanda Babb of Houston TX, Caroline Borel of Tyler TX, and one son Benjamin Bolton Johnston of Orange TX, 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by one son Daniel Reagan Johnston of Jackson MS.
Johnston grew up in Bastrop and graduated Bastrop High School where he was an all-state basketball player. He attended LSU and received his BS degree from LSU in 1958. That same year he joined the staff of the Bastrop Daily Enterprise and in a short period became managing editor. When the Enterprise owner Nathan Bolton died Johnston, along with his brother-in-law Bill Chapman became co-publisher of the newspaper.
During his 25-year career with the newspaper Johnston interacted with some of the iconic characters in Louisiana politics including Edwin Edwards, John McKeithen, Jim Garrion, Bennett Johnston, Shady Wall and Chep Morrison among other like Earl Long.
Johnston held various posts with the Louisiana Press Association, served as president of the Bastrop-Morehouse Chamber of Commerce, was on the advisory board of the Pelican Homestead and was a frequent contributor to forums of the Public Affairs Research Council. In addition he served as president of the wire service UPI editors group and served one elected term to the Louisiana State Democratic Central Committee.
When the newspaper was sold in 1984 Johnston and his wife and three children moved to Kingwood TX.
The Johnstons subsequently moved to Southhaven MS after their son Benjamin graduated Kingwood High. In 2016 they moved back to Orange TX to be near their daughters and then to Beaumont, TX. In Texas Johnston continued his community involvement as a member of the Humble Rotary Club and an active member of the Deerwood Gold Club. A low handicap golfer Johnston competed in numerous championship flights in Texas and Louisiana.
Johnston was an instrument and multi-engine pilot with several thousand hours of flight time. His other interests included woodworking and traveling.
A Catholic funeral mass will be held Saturday, April 6 at 11 AM at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Beaumont, TX and any memorials can be made to the .
Published in The News Star on Apr. 2, 2019